Deion Sanders, Jackson State dominate SWAC football postseason awards

Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders have racked up postseason awards heading into the Southwestern Athletic Conference‘s championship. The awards were announced on Nov. 29.
JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders won SWAC Conference Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. won Freshman of the Year and Deion Sanders won Coach of the Year. Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard won Newcomer of the Year.
Howard, a transfer from Syracuse, led the conference with 1,273 yards and ranked fourth in the SWAC by scoring 78 points.
For the Tigers, Shedeur lived up to his off-the-field endorsements and sensational freshman season with 3,063 passing yards, 32 touchdowns to six interceptions. Through the team’s first five games, Shedeur had JSU fans endorsing him to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. Miller, a Missouri transfer, finished the season with 98 tackles. 53 solo, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recovers and scored a touchdown this season. Coleman, a top-100 prospect coming out of high school and high school All-American, caught 24 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 47 yards on two kickoff returns. Deion Sanders coached Jackson State to the program’s first 11-0 season, and the first undefeated regular season since 1991. “Coach Prime,” who also won the award last season, is responsible for assembling a group that has won 17 consecutive conference games and 19-straight games against SWAC opponents. The award comes in the midst of the report of Deion being offered to coach at the University of Colorado. Coach Prime said while the report is true, he is currently focused on the SWAC Championship Game.
Jackson State is set to host Southern for the conference championship on Dec. 3. The winner earns a trip to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, unofficially recognized as the Black College Football National Championship.
All conference teams were also announced on Nov. 29.
All-SWAC First Team Offense
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State
Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State
Running Back: Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern
Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State
Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M
Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State
Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State
Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M
Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State
Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State
Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State
Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State
Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern
Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern
Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman
Defensive Back: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M
Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman
Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern
Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M
Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State
Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M
Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State
Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State
Wide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M
Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern
Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State
Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M
Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State
Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State
Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M
Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State
Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State
Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State
Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern
Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern