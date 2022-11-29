Deion Sanders, Jackson State dominate SWAC football postseason awards

Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders have racked up postseason awards heading into the Southwestern Athletic Conference‘s championship. The awards were announced on Nov. 29.

JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders won SWAC Conference Offensive Player of the Year, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. won Freshman of the Year and Deion Sanders won Coach of the Year. Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard won Newcomer of the Year.

Howard, a transfer from Syracuse, led the conference with 1,273 yards and ranked fourth in the SWAC by scoring 78 points.

For the Tigers, Shedeur lived up to his off-the-field endorsements and sensational freshman season with 3,063 passing yards, 32 touchdowns to six interceptions. Through the team’s first five games, Shedeur had JSU fans endorsing him to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. Miller, a Missouri transfer, finished the season with 98 tackles. 53 solo, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recovers and scored a touchdown this season. Coleman, a top-100 prospect coming out of high school and high school All-American, caught 24 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. He also averaged 47 yards on two kickoff returns. Deion Sanders coached Jackson State to the program’s first 11-0 season, and the first undefeated regular season since 1991. “Coach Prime,” who also won the award last season, is responsible for assembling a group that has won 17 consecutive conference games and 19-straight games against SWAC opponents. The award comes in the midst of the report of Deion being offered to coach at the University of Colorado. Coach Prime said while the report is true, he is currently focused on the SWAC Championship Game.

Jackson State is set to host Southern for the conference championship on Dec. 3. The winner earns a trip to Atlanta to face North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, unofficially recognized as the Black College Football National Championship.

All conference teams were also announced on Nov. 29.

All-SWAC First Team Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

Running Back: Jarveon Howard, Alcorn State

Running Back: Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Offensive Lineman: Drake Centers, Texas Southern

Offensive Lineman: Tyler Brown, Jackson State

Offensive Lineman: Dallas Black, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jalen Goss, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

Wide Receiver: Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

Tight End: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

All-SWAC First Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Malachi Bailey, Alcorn State

Defensive Lineman: Kamari Stephens, Florida A&M

Defensive Lineman: Nyles Gaddy, Jackson State

Linebacker: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

Linebacker: Ronnie Thomas, Mississippi Valley State

Linebacker: Colton Adams, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Isaiah Hamilton, Texas Southern

Defensive Back: Corione Harris, Southern

Defensive Back: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Jackson State

All-SWAC First Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

Punter: Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

Return Specialist: Darnell Deas, Bethune-Cookman

Long Snapper: Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

All-SWAC Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M

Running Back: Kayvon Britten, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Donovan Eaglin, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Jeremiah Stafford, Southern

Offensive Lineman: Jonathan Williams, Alabama A&M

Offensive Lineman: Will Ready, Alcorn State

Offensive Lineman: Cameron Covin, Florida A&M

Offensive Lineman: T.J. Yarbrough, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Shane Hooks, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: Jah’Marae Sheread, Florida A&M

Tight End: D.J. Stevens, Jackson State

All-SWAC Second Team Defense

Defensive Lineman: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern

Defensive Lineman: Justin Ragin, Jackson State

Defensive Lineman: Zareon Hayes, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Claudin Cherelus, Alcorn State

Linebacker: Lewis Matthews, Grambling State

Linebacker: Isaiah Major, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Javan Morgan, Florida A&M

Defensive Back: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

Defensive Back: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

All-SWAC Second Team Specialist

Place Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Jackson State

Punter: Josh Sanchez, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Return Specialist: Chaunzavia Lewis, Texas Southern

Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern