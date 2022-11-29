Singer CRISTNA shares how Meta’s Creator program helped her progress

CRISTNA is a Mexican and Puerto Rican-American actress and singer originally from Atlanta who is now living out her dreams in Los Angeles. After performing in several venues in Atlanta, singing the national anthem at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and performing the halftime show at the State Farm Arena; she knew that performing was her calling. She also knew it was time to get uncomfortable to expand and grow.

The move to Los Angeles acted as a rebirth for the talented singer and allowed her to fully embrace herself as an artist and creative. Rolling out had a chance to sit down with her to find out how Meta’s Instagram has aided in the growth of her mission.

How has the move from Atlanta to Los Angeles been?

I just recently moved to L.A. five months ago and I decided in February of this year I was just kind of over it. I love Atlanta, and Atlanta is always going to be home, but I think it was just one of those things where I knew I needed to do something that challenges me. We get kind of stuck in doing the same thing all the time, and I wanted to challenge myself and put myself in a place where it was scary.

Aside from music, when did you know you wanted to start acting?

I have been acting for a couple of years. I was with an agency in Atlanta for almost ten years, and I was not as dedicated to it as I was to music. Now that I’m out here, it’s just like around me all the time. I mean I act in music videos, so I might as well just do it, but that’s a new role that I’m taking on right now in my life and it’s exciting.

When did you know that music was your calling?

My mom and a lot of people know this, but it was when I performed the halftime show at the State Farm Arena, and at that point, I was like “yo, like it can be done now. I could be done right now, and I would be so happy.” It sucks that literally four days later we went into lockdown, so I could not enjoy it as much as I wanted to, but it was probably one of the most exciting parts of my life that I feel like I worked so hard for this moment.

How do you think Meta is going to take you to the next level as an artist?

I think it’s going to introduce me to a lot of other creatives and artists that are also doing their own thing. Not only am I a part of uplifting the Latino voices and a program that allows us to express ourselves, but being handpicked by Meta was the most bizarre moment. I just remember calling everybody because I’m so big on affirmations but when it happened, I just felt so thankful.