2nd teen dies after shooting near Atlantic Station in Atlanta (video)

A second teen who was injured in a shooting on the 17th Street bridge leading to the Atlantic Station shopping and entertainment district in Atlanta has died from his wounds.

Cameron Jackson, 15, succumbed to major injuries after spending several days at Grady Memorial Hospital, Fox 5 news station reports in Atlanta.

Another teen who was among this group of adolescent males when multiple shots rang out, Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Jackson and Charles were part of a group of six teens who were kicked out of Atlantic Station after the Atlanta Police Department reported that the minors were involved in fighting and violated curfew.

“Everyone involved yesterday was a teenager, and we recovered three handguns from this location. Handguns in the wrong hands leads to tragedy,” Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum stated at the press conference.

Authorities indicated they are still on the lookout for the shooters who took the lives of Jackson and Charles. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, released the video showing the group of teens as the tragedy unfolded.

Police are soliciting the public’s help in identifying the teen dressed in a black and yellow sweatshirt and another boy in a “blue sweatshirt with white and black writing on the front,” Fox 5 reports. The APD is confident those two fired the gunshots that killed both Jackson and Charles.

The APD said the chilling video shows the teens seemingly bragging about the bloodshed as they boarded the MARTA bus that took them to the Art Center Station.

“They also seem to be celebrating, making gestures and talking about the shooting,” police said.

Listen to the full report below: