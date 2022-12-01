Did Jennifer Lopez compare her vocal range to Whitney Houston’s?

Whitney fan page shared a statement allegedly made by Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performing at the Super Bowl (Photo credit: Bang Media)

According to a Whitney Houston fan page, Jennifer Lopez has announced to Time magazine that she is set to perform a Whitney Houston tribute at the Grammy Awards next year. As this was a surprise to most, a quote was also shared by the fan page allegedly made by Lopez about her vocal ability.

Although neither of these claims has been confirmed by Lopez or Time magazine, it did not stop fans from sharing their opinions about the leaked interview.


Most believe that when it comes to Houston, her voice can’t be compared to anyone. After the fan page further announced Lopez will be performing the songs “I Have Nothing” and “I Will Always Love You,” many critics were telling Jennifer not to try singing Houston’s songs.

J.Lo has been in the press before for not having the strongest vocal abilities such as when she performed “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.


Although her dance skills are next level, trying to match Houston’s range might be difficult for her — or any other singer — to pull off.

If the story is true, it will be interesting to see which other artists were considered for the Houston tribute at the Grammys. Too bad the Whitney Houston fan page has now deleted the tweets and could be headed to a defamation lawsuit.

