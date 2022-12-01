Kandi Burruss provides true reason LaTocha Scott won’t tour with Xscape

Feuding and misunderstandings continue to dominate 1990s superstar group Xscape as they embark on their celebrated national tour.

LaTocha Scott had announced a while back that she pulled back from the all-female group because a promoter threatened her husband.

“The reason I am not doing the tour is because the promoter the girls are on tour with threatened my husband’s life. The promoter was initially brought to the table by my husband for a few shows,” Scott said on her Instagram story. “Two of the ladies had COVID on the show dates, so my sister and I performed alone in ATL and the other show we had to pull out of. That’s where the deal went left over a situation that could have been resolved!!”

Turns out that yet another scenario has also been unearthed about why Scott is not joining her musical compatriots that she didn’t share with the public.

Burruss indicated on Instagram that Scott is not touring with Xscape for the time being because she has scored a deal to produce a gospel album, which is due out in early 2023. This has been confirmed by Scott’s sister, Tamika.

A fan had lamented LaTocha Scott’s absence from the promotional e-flyer marketing the group’s tour when Burruss clarified the situation.

“I really hate that you believe that,” Burruss told a fan on IG. “She got a solo deal back in the summer and started saying she wasn’t available for shows. You’ll see when the TV show comes out.”

Burruss also answered another inquiring fan who noticed the conspicuous absence of LaTocha Scott:

The group, which is normally comprised of Kandi Burruss, 46, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 47, and sisters LaTocha Scott, 49, and Tamika Scott, 47, will now be a trio for the immediate future.

In her own IG post, LaTocha Scott’s sister Tamika confirmed Burruss’ statement, telling fans, “Any fan concerns: My Talented sister LaTocha is not on the flyer because she asked to be taken off months ago. My sister has a solo deal and stepped back from the group to work on it.”

This seems par for the course for the group. Remember, Xscape had just created headlines while being honored at the 2022 Soul Train Awards in Vegas in November, when LaTocha Scott showed up with a long, flowing green gown while the other three wore silver sequined dresses.

LaTocha Scott claimed that she never received the memo from the designer. However, Burruss said Scott wanted her own stylist and refused to work with the group to coordinate outfits. For her part, LaTocha Scott said the other Xscape members deliberately left her stylist out of the outfit-planning process.