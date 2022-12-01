Weekend Fetish provides makeovers for breast cancer survivors

Photo courtesy of Skyy Comm

Last month, during Atlanta’s Ultimate Women’s Expo, cosmetic brand Weekend Fetish partnered with beauty organizations My Style Matters and Global Continental Pageants to honor breast cancer survivors for SurvivHer Day. The event specifically focused on the crowning of breast cancer survivors Marlena, Gina and Phyllis.

“I am honored that I was chosen to be a part of SurvivHer Day. The experience was amazing and one I will never forget. I was treated like a queen from beginning to end. I am forever grateful to My Style Matters, Global Continental Pageants, Weekend Fetish, and anyone else that helped to make this happen,” Marlena shared.

Weekend Fetish is a beauty brand that provides vegan, paraben, and cruelty-free products that stand on the principles of community. As a company that wishes for individuals to feel beautiful every day, partnering with My Style Matters took the experience to the next level.

My Style Matters founder Tiah Tomlin-Harris, who is also a cancer survivor, started the 501c3 nonprofit organization to improve the lives of those disproportionately impacted by breast cancer through educational programs, resources, direct support services, and healthy living experiences. Before the crowning event, the organization organized a luxe Airbnb that included a spa night and fine-dining experience.

“We were treated to the nicest, most plush Airbnb I’ve ever seen in my life. It had pink beds and leopard beds. We had our chef and got a facial that made us feel brand new. But the next day was the most amazing. We got a total makeover and wore the most elegant clothing that we got to keep,” Gina added.

Lacrisha Burton, founder of Global Continental Pageants and the former Mrs. Georgia America 2017, was excited to provide a platform for these women to be honored on stage wearing beautiful gowns. The ladies received a standing ovation as they entered the venue to be honored.

“Being a survivor and going through a recurrence you forget about pampering yourself and mainly focus on getting better. The highlight of my experience was my two SurvivHer sisters being recognized and receiving a crown. ‘SurvivHer Day’ helped me to humbly remember that I am not alone in this fight. It was an honor to be chosen,” Phyllis stated.