Find out why Florida police sat outside Antonio Brown’s house

Tampa police issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 1 for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. The warrant stems from a domestic violence incident involving a woman.

On Nov. 28, Brown and the woman were involved in a verbal spat at his home. The argument then became physical, as Brown threw a shoe at the woman. He also attempted to lock her outside of the house and threw her possessions out on the street.

On Nov. 29, a judge denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent him from possessing firearms or ammunition as he was not considered a threat to himself or others.

UPDATE: The police department says right now that this remains an "Active investigation" and Brown is "Wanted." Tampa PD says: "There have been multiple attempts to take Brown into custody" but "To protect the integrity" of the investigation it won't release more info right now — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) December 1, 2022

Police were reportedly at Brown’s house on Dec. 1 to get him to leave so he can be arrested. They were there for about an hour and told Brown they were “not going anywhere” until he came out. As of now, Tampa Police says it is an active investigation and that Brown is wanted.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office records show that Brown faces a charge of misdemeanor battery and that no bond has been issued at this time.