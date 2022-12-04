Some fans slam Deion Sanders for taking Colorado job while others defend him

Impasssioned debate erupted on Twitter and Facebook after Sanders left Jackson State
(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_bukley)

NFL legend and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders sent shockwaves throughout the college football universe when he confirmed reports that he is taking the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

This move creates seismic quakes on two fronts simultaneously: the famously flamboyant coach has left a cavernous void at Jackson State University in Mississippi where he reigned over HBCU football during his three-year tenure. At the same time, Sanders immediately makes the Colorado Buffaloes consequential in major college football for the first time in decades.


Despite the fact that the former NFL and Major League Baseball player, who is the only athlete to ever play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series, has raised the profile of JSU and HBCU football exponentially and brought in millions, many are angry that Sanders has left Jackson, Mississippi in his rearview mirror for the mountains of Boulder, Colorado.

That Sanders made the announcement in the immediate aftermath of his second consecutive SWAC Conference championship win also left a bitter taste in many fans’ mouths.


There are many others, however, who are appreciative of how Sanders vastly uplifted the HBCU football profile overall and support his move to major college football — which is where Sanders wanted to be in the first place.  It is well-known among football fans that Sanders wanted to coach at his alma mater, Florida State, but was never offered the position.

