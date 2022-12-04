Some fans slam Deion Sanders for taking Colorado job while others defend him

NFL legend and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders sent shockwaves throughout the college football universe when he confirmed reports that he is taking the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

This move creates seismic quakes on two fronts simultaneously: the famously flamboyant coach has left a cavernous void at Jackson State University in Mississippi where he reigned over HBCU football during his three-year tenure. At the same time, Sanders immediately makes the Colorado Buffaloes consequential in major college football for the first time in decades.

Despite the fact that the former NFL and Major League Baseball player, who is the only athlete to ever play in both the Super Bowl and the World Series, has raised the profile of JSU and HBCU football exponentially and brought in millions, many are angry that Sanders has left Jackson, Mississippi in his rearview mirror for the mountains of Boulder, Colorado.

That Sanders made the announcement in the immediate aftermath of his second consecutive SWAC Conference championship win also left a bitter taste in many fans’ mouths.

If Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State & takes Shedeur, he proving folks right. Deion was preaching elevating HBCU programs & looks like he was just using JSU as a launching pad for his coaching career, which is fine, but don't go around acting like it was for altruistic reasons. — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) December 2, 2022

Unpopular opinion: The narrative that Deion Sanders brought a light to “all HBCUs” is overstated. Did he bring a spotlight to Jackson State & the SWAC? Definitely! But, he ain’t do a thing for SIAC & CIAA institutions 😂 Y’all gotta quit bro! — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) December 3, 2022

White people/schools didn’t want Deion Sanders until they saw how drastically he transformed and improved a program at an HBCU. Tale as old as time. — People Person’s Paper People (@Marc_Ellus) December 1, 2022

There are many others, however, who are appreciative of how Sanders vastly uplifted the HBCU football profile overall and support his move to major college football — which is where Sanders wanted to be in the first place. It is well-known among football fans that Sanders wanted to coach at his alma mater, Florida State, but was never offered the position.

Deion Sanders has done all he can do at Jackson State. That coaching job has a limited ceiling. Go spread your wings Prime! You would leave your job tomorrow for a $10 pay increase. #ChoAssUp — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) December 3, 2022

Deion Sanders has the opportunity to not only build a program but to craft the direction of an entire conference. He also has the unique ability to affect the entire HBCU football landscape. All he has to do is tell Colorado, and every P5 school, "no."https://t.co/QJPVnP7O8T — First and Pen (@firstandpen) November 28, 2022

I have no problem with Deion Sanders leaving Jackson State. He did everything he said he would elevating the program giving JSU its first ever undefeated season, built new facilities, brought National attention to HBCU football. Time for him to take on a new challenge — A (@Aharris015) December 3, 2022

I won’t stand by for Deion Sanders slander. He has positively impacted the lives of so many people publicly and privately. Y’all gotta stop. — Peak Work Archie (@JoshHarris25) December 3, 2022

Scenes from the airport: a crowd of roughly 60 #CUBuffs fans greet new HC Deion Sanders with the fight song 🦬 (Cred: @NigelAmstock) pic.twitter.com/eRhNTKMoU1 — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) December 4, 2022