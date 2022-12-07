Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s relationship status revealed after alleged affair

According to PEOPLE, Nia Long and Ime Udoka have called it quits on their 13-year relationship.

Things have been tense between the two since the news came out that Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female staff member within the Celtics organization. The team suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Long has expressed her concerns over how the Celtics have managed Udoka’s suspension, telling the Hollywood Reporter “it’s very disappointing” that no one from the Celtics called her to see how she was handling the sex scandal and the collateral damage it caused.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m okay, to see if my children are okay,” she said to the news outlet.

A source told PEOPLE that “the situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” and that Long and Udoka are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”