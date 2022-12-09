Rodney Howell is using his fashion skills for Socialite Detroit’s holiday event

Socialite Detroit will host their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Dec. 10, 2022. This year, they will be benefiting Oakland Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening and empowering communities of color.

Rodney Howell will be one of the hosts for the event and spoke with rolling out about the experience and his roles.

How did you get the name of Detroit’s favorite style guy?

I had been in a couple of local magazines around the city, and I love fashion. I have an online clothing store, where I feature a lot of different outfits, that are not for your ordinary guy. If he wants something special and different, this is where he would go to purchase it. I think my unique way of dressing has afforded me that name as the Detroit style guy. They put pressure on me to live up to that name, but I own it. It’s wonderful. I always say style is something fast and it’s something that you can buy. Style is something that one possesses, and everybody does not have style, so I own it.

What is your title and role with Socialite Detroit?

We’re all over the place, but Joy Santiago Clark is good with the money and keeps us on a budget because Dawn Patterson and I want to give a fabulous party, and we will go in and we’ll just spend money. We want to have a good time. I’m in charge of selecting the venue and making sure that the venue is fabulous as far as doing the decor. I have a team of people that will go in if needed and we will decorate the venue so that our guests can have a very unique and fabulous experience. Fabulous is one of the words we use often because that’s what we’re trying to feature and show people in the city of Detroit that we are worthy, so we just kind of keep it out there and keep our name out there in the public.

Tell us about Oakland Forward.

Oakland Forward is an awesome organization. What they do is help the underserved people in the community and they teach them about strength and empowering the communities. They also teach them about voting and the importance of voting. It’s a great organization, and we’re always seeking out different organizations that we can donate a portion of our proceeds to.