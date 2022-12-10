11 3D nail art trends for every type of fashionista

Although 3D nails are not a new fashion trend, the designs continue to evolve and get more creative. Gel nails have taken 3D designs to the next level, and now that press-on nails are widely available, the look is more accessible.

Here are 11 different types of 3D nail art trends that are becoming popular in the fashion world. Find out which 3D nail trend suits you best.

Abstract printed 3D nails

These 3D nails are for ladies who want to make a high-fashion statement for a special occasion.

iris van herpen 3d printed nail art by eichi matsunaga for spring 2021 pic.twitter.com/8ltaB6AWTj — alejandra (@wrkhs) September 1, 2022

Pop-up 3D nails

Have some fun with your 3D nails and add pop-up nail art to your look.

3D ice cream press on nails! 💅🏽🍦🍦✨ These need to viral 😂 Tag someone who would wear these!! 💕 pic.twitter.com/EWZqmG6tgq — ♡ ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔦 ♡ (@prettynailtech) November 11, 2022

Gemstone 3D nails

These are for the earthy low-maintenance girls who want a unique fashion statement while on the go.

3D nail art is my passion pic.twitter.com/LvPqwHuxCK — a (@softparisian) November 2, 2022

Charmed 3D nails

The ladies who love a little glam and extra sparkle in their life will love these 3D nails with charms.

3d charmed kawaii nails have my heart pic.twitter.com/3ineYkwsRc — ichi day 🎀 (@prissygrI) November 22, 2022

Printed 3D press-ons

A unique print will always be a fashion statement, but printed 3D nails are sure to be the star of the show.

3D Press Ons by C.Elise Nails 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/fCfeJuoegY — Caitlin Elise (@CElise____) October 12, 2022

Geometric 3D nails

If you want the 3D nail look but you don’t want to wait forever to get your nails done, then this simple geometric 3D nail trend will be best for you.

"3d nails are out of season" idc— im obsessed pic.twitter.com/nS7AdpqLxX — mercs (@mememercs) November 4, 2022

Character nails

These might be more popular amongst the younger girls in the chat, but everyone has a favorite cartoon character.

Bubble 3D nails

These 3D nails are for all bubbly girls who want to show off their warm personality through their nails.

3D nails are my obsession pic.twitter.com/x9S2ERDpha — megan’s pink suit (@nianextdoor2) November 7, 2022

Pop art 3D nails

This is the most popular 3D nail art trend out right now. If you’re a comic nerd, thank us later.

Gummy 3D nails

This rainbow gummy 3D nail trend is for all of the artistic ladies who get bored easily with their nails.

Fire flame 3D nails

Fire flame 3D nails are sure to grab the interest of our edgy ladies.