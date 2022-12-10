Panelists answer questions on ‘Rocket Wealth Accelerator’ $2M partnership between Rocket Community Fund and LISC to help Blacks buy homes

Stakeholders, nonprofit partners and media participated in a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Detroit announcing the Rocket Wealth Accelerator, a $2M partnership between LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) and the Rocket Community Fund to reinforce financial stability for low-income families, especially Black families and families of color, in Detroit, Cleveland, Atlanta and Milwaukee by increasing earnings and income while reducing expenses due to inflation.

The partnership will provide enhanced financial support to accelerate Black wealth by utilizing local LISC Financial Opportunity Centers (FOCs), which in turn will provide coaching to residents and put them on a path to homeownership and financial success.

Press conference speakers included:

Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit,

Laura Grannemann, Vice President, Rocket Community Fund,

Seung Kim, Senior Vice President of National Programs, LISC &

Eva Garza Dewaelsche, President & CEO, SER Metro Detroit

Q&A panelists included: