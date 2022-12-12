Best protective hairstyles for Black women in winter

Protective hairstyles allow us to show off our uniqueness and personal style. The winter season has the perfect weather to try out different looks since humidity isn’t a major factor in most areas of the country. The key to an excellent protective style is maintaining your natural hair. By keeping your hair moisturized and free of chemicals, protective styles can help your hair flourish in a short amount of time. By the summertime, you’ll be ready to rock your tresses with more growth added and a healthier head of hair.

Braids are a popular protective style and can be worn in variations. They are the perfect starting point for your style journey and can be worn short or long. Women add colored braiding hair like blonde, red, or even pink, for a fun flare to their crowning glory. Knotless braids are a new technique that braiders practice, giving your braids a more natural look at the root.

Customized wigs have grown in popularity over the years. A good quality wig can be an investment of $250-$400, depending on the length, but your wig can last years if taken care of properly. Human hair wigs are made by hairstylists who combine lace closures and two to three bundles of woven hair on a wig cap. Your natural hair can be braided or twisted underneath and protected from heat since you’ll be styling the wig and not your hair.

Bantu knots are a more daring style worn with your natural hair or extensions added. The knots are strands of twisted into tiny little buns, making the perfect protective style for any occasion. Stylists part the hair into square or triangle sections that create a clean, crisp look. When you unravel the Bantu knots, the best part is that you’ll have a head full of beautiful curls.