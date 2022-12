Janet Jackson announced her North American 2023 tour via Instagram today, Dec. 12. The tour is called Together Again and will begin in April 2023 and run until June 2023. This will be Janet’s first tour since 2019 and is the 30th anniversary of the Rhythm Nation tour. Joining Janet on the tour will be rapper-actor Ludacris.

You can find the upcoming tour dates on Janet Jackson’s website or Live Nation.