Patti LaBelle was performing for fans, and then this happened (video)

The singer was quickly rushed off the stage
Patti LaBelle

On Dec. 10, Patti LaBelle was rushed off the stage during a performance in Milwaukee due to a bomb threat.

In a video released by an audience member, LaBelle is shown talking to the fans with a bouquet of flowers in her hand when three security guards usher her to the side as she shouts, “Hold up,” and “Wait.”


The security guards made her drop the flowers and two of them quickly guided her backstage.

The organizer of the event, Pabst Theater Group, tweeted a statement about the incident later that night saying, “Tonight’s @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.”


On the morning of Dec. 11, Milwaukee police said they had K9 units search the theater, but no explosive devices were discovered and there was no threat to the public.

