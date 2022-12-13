George and Mayan Lopez will announce 80th annual Golden Globe® nominees

By Edgar Lopez

Image of the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards logo. It will be hosted by George Lopez and her daughter Mayan on January 10, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. GOLDEN GLOBES/LATINHEAT

The Golden Globes are back and getting a little help to jump start the return of the awards show presented by The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Comedic father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards on Monday, Dec. 12.





A look at the nominations announcement will air LIVE from 5:35-5:40 a.m. PT/ 8:35-8:40 a.m. ET on “TODAY” on NBC. Nominees will be highlighted across Golden Globes social media accounts as they are announced. The complete list of nominees will be available online at the Golden Globes website (GoldenGlobes.com) immediately following the announcement.

George and Mayan Lopez, creators and stars of the new NBC comedy Lopez vs Lopez, will present the five nominees for each of the 27 award categories at the Beverly Hilton. George and Mayan star in the heartwarming comedy about a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter. Lopez vs Lopez airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. George serves as an Executive Producer and Mayan both writes and produces for the series.

Benicio del Toro Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe in 2001 for Traffic (2000). This year’s Golden Globe Awards will have Latino representation. KEVIN WINTER/LATINHEAT

Film categories for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards include: Best Motion Picture (Drama); Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy); Best Motion Picture (Animated); Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language); Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama); Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama); Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture; Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture; Best Director; Best Screenplay; Best Original Score; and Best Original Song.

Actor/comedian Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” Best Actor Golden Globe (1957) for Around the World in 80 Days. He was one of the prominent Latinos who a Golden Globe in the past. IBERIA AIRLINES/LATINHEAT

Television categories for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards include: Best Television Series (Drama); Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy); Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama); Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama); Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

America Ferrera Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a musical or comedy for Ugly Betty on January 15, 2007. The Golden Globes were one of the first awards show to embrace diversity. FRANK TRAPPER/LATINHEAT

Four new television category awards were introduced earlier this year and will be awarded for the first time at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, airing LIVE coast-to-coast from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The new categories include Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical – Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical – Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The four new awards will replace the former awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The Golden Globes were one of the first awards show to embrace diversity. Past Latino Golden Globe winners include Benicio del Toro, America Ferrera, Jimmy Smits, Rita Moreno, Gina Rodriguez, and Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”. Nominees have included Salma Hayek, Edgar Ramirez, Andy Garcia and others.

Produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Helen Hoehne is president of the HFPA. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon will serve as executive producers.

Edited by Alberto Arellano and Joseph Hammond