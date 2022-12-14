How this couple made it to their wedding day 15 years later

The holiday season is one of the best times for couples to either pop the question or tie the knot. This is usually a time when people are already surrounded by family and loved ones. During these festive times of the year, love is in the air, and this is a prime opportunity to show your love and appreciation for your partner.

This is also the season where some are hoping to bring someone home for the holidays, some are wishing they are asked the big four-word question, and others are scrambling to plan their perfect wedding day. Take some advice from a South Carolina couple who were together for 15 years before they finally tied the knot.

Christie and Byron Jefferies met in 2006 through mutual friends and a year later the two officially started dating. A TikTok video captured by The Ten Oh Eight Co., went viral showing the bride blowing imaginary dust off the vows which were 15 years in the making, before saying them to her husband.

This exactly how I expect the dust to be on my wedding vows https://t.co/wHh0vgtAlY — ⚫️ (@Lil_Rupe) November 2, 2022

Today.com shared that, “Throughout their relationship the couple has faced several trials and tribulations, including distance, financial hardship, loss, and new educational opportunities.”

Over their 15-year relationship, and 15 holiday seasons it took them about 5,475 days to finally make it to the alter. If anyone is feeling discouraged or anxious about their current relationship status this holiday season, when the time is right it will happen.

It is clear in the video that the foundation they built was solid. You can see the laughter between the two and the range of emotions on their special day. “Without laughter and love, I don’t think we could’ve gotten through 15 years together.” Byron Jefferies later shared.