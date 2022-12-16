Best fashion looks from Essence’s Black Women in Sports Brunch

Jamaican-American Olympic track and field champion Sanya Richards-Ross was honored
Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Essence hosted their Black Women in Sports Brunch on Dec. 16. at the West Side Cultural Arts Center in Atlanta. The event, sponsored by Coca-Cola, was all about commitment, community and celebration. Olympic track and field champion Sanya Richards-Ross was honored during the event, which was attended by a number of celebrities, including Maria Taylor, Elle Duncan, and Yandy Smith-Harris.

Many panel discussions took place but one of the most impactful conversations discussed the duality of Black women in sports and embracing their most authentic selves through beauty and fashion. The honoree shared her thoughts on the topic.


“I remember early in my career embracing all that I was. Loving beauty, fashion and wanting to show up for the young Black girls; reminding them that they can be both. They can be an athlete, they can be feminine, and all those things. So it means a lot to me and I really do hope that young girls will continue to show up for themselves. Whether it’s in sports or just in the world in any way they can,” Richards-Ross said.

Rolling out captured some of the best fashion looks from the event.


Sleek black cut-out dress with gold chain embellishments 

Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Sanya Richards-Ross (@sanyarichiross) Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Maroon suit with gold buttons

Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Maria Taylor (@mariataylor) Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Metallic gold bubble sleeve blouse with white dress pants

Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Elle Duncan (@elleduncan) Photo credit: Jasmine McClain for rolling out

White collared shirt with corset suit

Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Fur fringe sweater with leather black pants

Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Jasmine Davis (@thejasminemonroe) Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Pink patterned bubble sleeve sweater dress

Best fashion looks from Essence's Black Women in Sports Brunch
Dani Canada (@iamdanicanada) Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Watch the interview with Sanya Richards-Ross below. 

