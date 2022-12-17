Vontélle Eyewear co-founder Nancey Harris uses her faith to push forward

Nancey Harris is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Vontélle Eyewear, a brand created to combine fashion and function for people with diverse features.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

My superpower is optimism. As a woman of strong faith, I take the opportunity to learn and prosper in every task. In life and business, it’s important to be resilient when faced with adversity. At any given time or moment, you can be thrown into a fiery furnace, and I’d like to believe no matter how hot it gets, I will emerge unscathed. As an optimist, I’m able to draw from past successes and achievements as motivation for the future, because I know exactly what is possible with a well-thought-out strategy and hard work.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Savor life because it’s short. Don’t take shortcuts. Stay the course, go after your dream and it’s okay to take the lower-paying job because if you stay the course, the money will follow. Last, you’re in that position, because you belong there. So, keep your head held high as you continue to thrive and always make a positive lasting impression.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Aside from it being inspiring to young women, representation and diversity are necessary for the workplace. When women of color arrive in leadership positions, they’ve worked their a– off to get there and will not take it for granted. We don’t walk into these environments with a Black privilege card. Instead, we enter these realms with master’s degrees and PhDs and start from the reception desk with every job in-between before receiving the golden key to the corner office. With that comes a wealth of experience along with humility, self-awareness, self-control, integrity, moral sensitivity, emotional intelligence, organization, and the urgency to prove themselves worthy of said position. As a result, they will make sound decisions based on due diligence, strategy, and less ego.













