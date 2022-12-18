Donald Glover is getting his own ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Multifaceted movie and music star Donald Glover is diving into the ultra-lucrative film franchise character Spider-Man, albeit in the most unexpected way.

Glover is marrying his mastery of films and music to bring to life the obscure “Spider-Man” comic outlaw named Hypo-Hustler, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With Glover serving up villainous vibes as the star and producer of the yet-to-be-named Spider-Man film, he will introduce urbanites to the character Antoine Delsoin, the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers who uses hypnosis technology embedded in his instruments on his victims to rob them.

Glover’s name has orbited the Spider-Man universe for a decade now. Fans clamored for the “Atlanta” creator and star to portray the webbed wonder in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, but that part went to Andrew Garfield Glover, however, he did provide voice to Spider-Man/Miles Morales in the Disney XD series “Ultimate Spider-Man” in 2015. He also had a brief cameo in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In another intriguing aspect of this iteration of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, Myles Murphy, the son of legendary comedic actor Eddie Murphy, has been hired to write the script.