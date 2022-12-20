WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour

Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room.

While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.

When will you be back?

I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March. Then, we’ll see how everything’s looking, but we’ll see from there.

Are you excited to get back?

Obviously, it’s my C1 that’s broken in two spots, so obviously I want to be smart about that. I’m very fortunate, so I want to make sure I’m making the best decision for myself. We’ll see in March.

How do you feel?

I feel great. Honestly, I’m really thankful for that. I don’t have any nerve issues, no strength issues, no impairment whatsoever … I’m very blessed. I feel great.

The number of Black wrestlers has increased, how do you feel about that?



That’s huge, man. I’m so proud of the amount of talent across the board. You look at one of the very biggest stars in our industry, that’s Bianca [Belair]. She’s been absolutely killing it, not just in the ring, but outside of it. I’m getting goosebumps because I think just seeing the way little girls from all backgrounds and colors, the way they like connect with her is so cool. Seeing her husband, Montez [Ford], his partner, [Angelo] Dawkins, Bobby Lashley. Obviously, Bobby is in his mid-40s, I don’t know what this man is made of, but I think he’s aging backward. One of the most impressive athletes I’ve ever been around [is] … Ricochet. There are so many Black talents who aren’t just there to fill a quota, or to [fulfill a] “We need more Black talent” [sentiment].

… They deserve to be in the spots they’re in. I’m really proud of the progression, there’s still obviously more work to be done too, but I’m really it’s been really cool to see the amount of really talented Black talent come along the last few years.

What’s going to happen at State Farm Arena?

On Dec. 27, we’ll be here for a live event. It’s going to be a big combined show with Raw and SmackDown. Atlanta’s own Austin Theory will be in a cage match with Seth Rollins. So it’s what we do. We travel the country a lot, especially at Christmastime, it’s huge for us. That week, we stay on the road, and obviously, Atlanta is a huge town for us.