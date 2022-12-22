Woman claims Charlamagne Tha God assaulted her 21 years ago

Charlamagne Tha God has been sued by a woman about an alleged sexual assault she says he committed against her in 2001.

According to court documents, the radio host is being accused of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engaging in penile/vaginal intercourse with a 15-year-old child.” Charlamagne was 22-years-old at the time and faced a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree.

Jessica Reid, the alleged victim, did not cooperate with the investigation after she was found intoxicated and “crying uncontrollably” at Charlamagne’s birthday party at the Short Stay Naval Recreational Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the lawsuit filed by Reid, she claims Charlamagne gave her a drink, and soon after she felt dizzy and fell. Reid claims he laughed when she collapsed and told his friends to “take her a– upstairs.” That’s when she says she was assaulted by two men, and Charlamagne took her to another room and raped her.

“Ms. Reid has tried to get justice, but to no avail. And to make matters worse, everyone that Ms. Reid reached out to, including iHeartRadio, ignored her and still allowed Charlamagne to speak on their platform,” the lawsuit reads. “Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice, sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her.”