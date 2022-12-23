Find out who Future might put on his next song

Future has a rep in the music world as being toxic, and having baby mama drama. The rapper’s first-born son, Jakobi Wilburn, doesn’t seem to be having any drama, according to a recent interview with “The Progress.”

The 20-year-old was asked what his life was like before his father became a national sensation.

“It was regular. Going to school, had all the KDs, LeBrons, Nike outfits,” Wilburn said. “It was cool, though, I still played outside every day, had bikes, went to the park, movies, did everything [that] everybody else was doing. It wasn’t really different until it got like, ‘that’s your dad?’ I’m still the same Kobi. Nothing really changed but the status.”

Wilburn is also a rapper, and says that his father supports him, but questioned his son’s intentions initially.

“He [was] kind of like ‘yeah, right. You don’t wanna do music. You just want to do it ’cause I do it,’ ” Wilburn said. But he was like ‘show me that you want to do it because you want to do it.’ Ever since then, I was in the studio every single day.”

Wilburn says he’s always in the studio.

“I’m up here longer than him,” Wilburn said. “He come [sic] up here and I’ve been up here. He’s leaving and I’m still in there. He just sees me building up my music, like ‘you got hundreds of songs now. You really want it.’ So he’s fully on board with it now.”