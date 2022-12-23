New music Friday: Yella Beezy, Zinoleesky, PinkPantheress, Little Simz, Zack Fox

Artists are officially locking in for 2023 as the final two Fridays of 2022 have arrived. Nigerian star singer Zinoleesky leads releases for the week of Dec. 23 with the eight-track EP Grit & Lust. The project features his singles “Call of Duty” and “Rocking.”

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy recently stopped by rolling out to discuss the release of his latest project, Bad Azz Yella Boy.

“We’re just locking in and going back to the basics on a lot of music — the music that got me to where I’m at. Just locking in with that. We put out a project, Bad Azz Yella Boy, just to tune the streets back up, At the top of the year, I can just go real crazy with a couple of features and go hard with it,” Beezy said.

On Dec. 16, United Kingdom star singer PinkPantheress released the three-song EP, Take me home. The project features singles “Boy’s a Liar” and “Do You Miss Me?” On Dec. 12, another British artist, Little Simz, released the 10-track No Thank You album, a treat for any hip-hop fan. Simz’s verses are conscious, the flow is head-nodding, and the singing is on point. It should be considered one of the best hip-hop projects of 2022.

Comedian-turned-rapper Zack Fox released the four-track EP wood tip on Dec. 16. The project features the single “holdin’ on.” The project is a change of pace from Fox’s trademark aggressive parody rap style. This EP, produced mostly by Fox, BNYXXX and diamond cafe, is composed of a quad of easygoing funk records reminiscent of the old-school groove genre. From the keys to Fox’s singing, this is a must-listen for throwback music lovers.