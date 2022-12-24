Star Wright coaches and plays tackle football

Star Wright is redefining the boundaries of what a Black woman can be. She’s a veteran professional tackle football player and coaches her son, Kion Wright, a three-star prospect at Cheltenham High School, which is about a half-hour drive from Philadelphia.

Mother and Son Duo‼️ I have coached my son @kionwright5 his entire life. The reason I play! 13 years later,I’m still playing and so is he. I am now his Dline coach at @CheltenhamPant1 I’m on his sideline & he is on mine. Not too many mom’s can say that. FOLLOW OUR JOURNEY!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0x4yyoWeB4 — Star Wright (@CoachStarWright) April 8, 2022

Wright won a gold medal on the U.S. National Team at the 2017 International Federation of American Football Women’s World Championship, and she prides herself as an NFL alumni member and 13-time All-American. In addition to playing for the Philadelphia Phantomz, Wright owns the team as well.

In 2020, she founded The Star Wright Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization with the goal of introducing sport programs domestically and internationally. She has led 15 football camps that have taught over 5,000 children across the continent of Africa.

The philanthropist has built houses, computer labs and provided supplies like clothes and food to Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Botswana, Tanzania and Ethiopia. She has also partnered with the Ghanaian American Football Federation to set up flag football programs in 900 schools in Ghana.

Wright’s laundry list of accomplishments also doesn’t end in athletics and philanthropy. She’s also a real estate investor who has taken her investments internationally.

“A mother, boss, coach and many other titles, Star’s personal mission is to mentor young minorities and encourage them to tap into their own star power,” her bio reads.