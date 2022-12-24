Winter storms don’t have to spoil your holiday plans

Holiday winter storms and the added dangers they bring — are a reality in many parts of the country. Heavy snow and icy conditions can cause havoc on roads, making driving very dangerous. It is important to be prepared for these storms, so you can stay safe while traveling during winter weather.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when preparing for holiday winter storms:

Seven severe weather survival tips:

1. Pack an emergency kit with essential supplies like blankets, snacks, flashlights and other items that can be helpful in case of a breakdown or delay during the holidays.

2. Check the weather forecast ahead of time for your destination and along your route to plan ahead for any possible bad weather.

3. Stay informed of any winter storm warnings or advisories in your area by monitoring local media reports and emergency alerts from state and local authorities.

4. Make sure your car is safe and ready for winter driving by topping off fluids, checking tire pressure, and packing a shovel or kitty litter to prevent skids on icy roads.

5. Slow down when driving in winter storms to reduce the risk of accidents.

6. Keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road to give yourself enough time to brake if needed.

7. Check on vulnerable family members before and after a storm to ensure their safety and well-being.

Supplies –

Having the right supplies on hand can make a huge difference in how safe you are during winter storms. Make sure to have an emergency kit with blankets, snacks, flashlights and other items that can be helpful in case of a breakdown or delay. It’s also important to have a shovel or kitty litter on hand to prevent skids on icy roads.

Finally, if you’re traveling in remote areas, it’s wise to bring extra food and water just in case you get stuck somewhere due to weather.

