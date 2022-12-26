5 women arrested for allegedly stealing over $6K of beauty products

Police officers responded to a robbery call at an Ulta beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas last Wednesday evening. As they approached the scene, the suspects fled by car and led the officers on a high-speed chase, throwing the stolen products out of the car window. The chase went on f0r 70 miles, until the suspects abruptly stopped, allowing officers to make an arrest.

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23; Deja Hunter, 22; Kayla Jones, 21; Romekia Robinson, 21; and Marquina Capers, 23. Following a search, police said they found the stolen Ulta items and a gun inside the getaway car. The merchandise was valued at $6,000. The women face various charges and are being held at the Miller County Jail.

Retailers lose billions of dollars due to shoplifting. According to Global Retail Theft Barometer, U.S. retailers are estimated to lose $1.8 million in merchandise in the four weeks leading up to the holiday season. Walmart has even threatened to close its stores if the massive amounts of shoplifting continue. Organized crime makes up most of these numbers as criminals steal large quantities and resell the items for profit. Businesses are making a plan at the store level to deter thefts.