Find out how a Missouri woman retaliated after finding her alleged carjackers

Police arrested a Missouri woman on Dec. 22 after she found her stolen vehicle and killed the two men that allegedly stole it.

Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after fatally shooting 19-year-old Darius Jackson and 49-year-old Joseph Farrar.

Coleman approached her stolen vehicle at a St. Louis gas station on Dec. 21 with a man who also had a weapon. Coleman then opened the car door and started shooting.

Police found Farrar next to a gas pump with a gunshot wound to his torso, while Jackson was next to the car with a gunshot to his torso as well. A third man was shot in the head, but he survived. It is unclear if any of the men may have stolen the vehicle.

During a recorded interview, Coleman told detectives that she went to the gas station to retrieve her stolen vehicle.