Tens of thousands sign Tory Lanez petition to appeal verdict

More than 25,000 Tory Lanez supporters and fans have signed a petition to immediately appeal the guilty verdict in the explosive celebrity trial.

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, Lanez was found guilty by a jury of negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. The prolific producer and rapper now faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and the probability of deportation back to his native Canada.

Many fans decry the jury verdict as they cosigned a Change.org petition on the grounds they don’t believe the state proved their case that Lanez fired the shots that injured former girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.

“Tory Lanez was found guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice,” the lengthiest of the three petitions read. “The state did not prove that Lanez undoubtedly committed any crime. Reasonable doubt loomed over a 10-day trial as the prosecution was unable to show us that there were not alternative explanations of the events. A circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories left us without much moral certainty of any truth.”

The jury believed that a fracas broke out as the three people – Lanez, Megan and her former BFF Kelsey Harris – left a pool party hosted by Kylie Jenner in Hollywood Hills. They also believe that Lanez fired the shots that injured Megan.