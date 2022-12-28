Bill Cosby is plotting his moves for 2023

Bill Cosby is looking to get back out into the world and make people laugh.

On Dec. 28, Cosby said during an interview on “WGH Talk” that he may be able to tour again. “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said.

When asked if 2023 would be a good time for him to start touring again, Cosby said, “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

On April 2018, Cosby was convicted in Pennsylvania on a criminal sexual assault charge. In 2021 he was released after the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court.

In early December 2022, five women filed a new sexual assault against Bill Cosby for alleged sexual impropriety. Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson, and Cindra Ladd, accused Cosby of being a predator but acting as a mentor and benefactor to them in the 1980s and early ’90s.

Bernard claimed Cosby allegedly drugged and raped her multiple times. When she threatened to go to the police, Cosby threw her down some stairs and promised to destroy her career. She claims she didn’t file a report out of fear for her life.