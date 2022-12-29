2022 Black billionaires you know, and new faces who joined the club

Black wealth continues to be generated around the world. In 2022, there were more newcomers on the billionaire list highlighted by four celebrities.

Newcomers

Rihanna: Forbes recognized the pop star-turned-entrepreneur in April. Fenty Beauty generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020. She also has a 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and has a net worth of $1.7 billion.

LeBron James: One of the greatest NBA players ever, James’ The SpringHill Company produced a $725 million valuation from projects like Space Jam: A New Legacy and the HBO documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali. James is the largest shareholder of SpringHill.

Three hundred million dollars of the star’s value comes from SpringHill, $90 million comes from Fenway Sports Group, $80 million from real estate, $30 million from Blaze Pizza and more than $500 million from other investments. He has a net worth of $1 billion.

Tiger Woods: The bulk of the superstar golfer’s fortune comes from endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade and Rolex. He has a net worth of $1.1 billion.

Diddy: The music mogul’s Cîroc partnered with Diageo on the brand that brings him in a cash flow of $60 million a year, according to former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg. He has a net worth of $1 billion.

(Some) mainstays

Aliko Dangote: The Nigerian billionaire businessman is the founder, chairman and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa. He has a 2022 net worth of $18.8 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Mike Adenuga: The Nigerian businessman owns Globacom, Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator that is also available in Ghana and Benin. He has a reported net worth of $5.7 billion.

Robert Smith: The Denver-born businessman is the founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. He has a net worth of $11.9 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Abdul Samad Rabiu: The Nigerian businessman BUA Cement Plc chairman has a net worth of $7.3 billion.

David Steward: The Chicago native is the chairman and founder of World Wide Technology, one of the largest Black-owned businesses in America. He has a net worth of $6 billion.

Oprah Winfrey: The chairwoman and CEO of Harpo Productions and the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Jay-Z: The hip-hop legend’s business ventures are led by his Armand de Brignac champagne and Roc Nation entertainment company.

Tyler Perry: The actor, comedian, filmmaker and playwright has a net worth of $1 billion. The majority of his productions are filmed at Tyler Perry Studios.

Michael Jordan: His majority-share ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and popular shoe line play large parts in his $1.7 billion net worth.

Patrice Motsepe: The South African mining businessman is the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals. He has a net worth of $2.8 billion.

Folorunsho Alakija: The Nigerian businesswoman is involved in fashion, oil, real estate and printing. The richest woman in Africa, she has a net worth of $1 billion.

Alex Karp: The Philadelphia native is the co-founder and CEO of software firm Palantir Technologies. He has a net worth of $1.3 billion.