Diddy finally shows face of newborn (photo)

The Billionaire Bad Boy business baron finally gave his fans a glimpse of his adorable newborn child.

Sean “Diddy” Combs pulled back the blanket protecting his toddler and delighted his 20 million Instagram followers.

Diddy also posted a photo showing the tyke sleeping in his arms.

This comes days after Diddy and most of his children posed for a Christmas photo in matching pajamas. The only one whose outfit was not synchronized was the newest member of the rap boss’ brood.

Love sat in Diddy’s arms, facing away from the cameras while his other children, Quincy, 31; King, 24; Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16, were facing forward.

Love’s entry into the world in October caught Diddy’s disciples off guard. When Diddy made the official announcement on Dec. 10., the media bloodhounds went to work to track down the mysterious mother.

“TMZ” was the first to gain access to Love’s birth certificate. In it, pop culture discovered that the mother of this picturesque baby is a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist named Dana Tran.

Neither Diddy nor Tran have divulged how the two got to know each other, nor how long they were dating. In fact, after her identify was revealed to the public, Tran deleted all of her social media accounts.