Fitness tips to crush your 2023

The “new year, new you,” fitness mantra may seem cliche, but every year millions resolve to make physical wellbeing a priority. If you are ashamed about struggling to follow up with your New Year’s fitness resolution don’t be. According to research, nearly 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail altogether.
Exercise and eating healthier top the list of New Year’s resolutions, but what happens when your motivation starts to wane?
Rolling out shares tips from top fitness experts on maintaining New Year’s resolution fitness goals.
Brittany & Moe Flippen
Co-owners of Earn Dat Body Fit Campus
Location: New Orleans
IG: Fitwitbritt504 / Moeflippen
Find your motivation and change your mindset. Affirmations are real. Continually speak about what you want to see in yourself. “I will eat healthier, I will lose weight, I will live a healthy lifestyle.”
Make it fun. Switch up your workouts to add variety to your daily fitness routine. Try pilates, yoga, or boxing when you lose interest in your workout routine. It is mentally and physically important to add diversity.
Jaliyla Tillman
Mission Slim-Possible Gym
Location: Washington, D.C.
Instagram: ijustwant2behealthy
Facebook: Jaliyla Tillman
Treat your workout like a doctor’s appointment. If you’re supposed to do three workouts a week then physically put all three on your calendar.
Identify the following: What has caused you to fall off track in the past? What excuses have you been making that keep you from improving your health? What constraints do you need to overcome?
Ivory Tabb
Owner Tips by Tab (www.tipsbytabb.com)
Location: Dallas. Tx
Instagram: IvoryTabb
Set a goal and look forward to reaching it. These goals could be a class reunion, fitting into old clothes, or playing (wearing a costume) at carnival.
Deny yourself an indulgence and still feel like you’re winning. Take a moment to remove things from your diet that will make it harder for you to reach your goal.
Rodney Wormley
Ferocious Fitness LLC (www.ferociousfitness1.com)
Location: Temple Hills, Md
Instagram: FerociouslyFit2
Boost your metabolism. Eat three meals and three snacks a day with portion control. Stay properly hydrated by drinking at least half your body weight.
Stick to a routine. I suggest five days of cardio and three days of weight resistance. Cardio includes running, jumping rope, riding a bike, and other anaerobic exercises. Weight resistance can include bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, squats, and sit-ups.
Darren Ross
Owner, P13 Fitness (www.p13fitness.com)
Reebok Sports Club / NY Jets
Location: NYC
Make a plan with short-term goals you can meet and feel good about. Simple and realistic goals will build confidence and motivation to keep going.
Know your limits and work with them not against them. If your current schedule allows for one to two gym days a week, start there.