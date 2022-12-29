The best thing about sneakers is not just the variety of designs and colors, but also the collaborations that give rise to them. 2022 brought some nice collaborations from an array of designers but there are only a select few that changed the sneaker game. Here’s a look at five of the top shoe collabs of the year.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance

Chicago native Joe Freshgoods has been in the shoe game for a few years, and this recent collab shows that his hard work is paying off. New Balances have come back in style, and Freshgoods put his stamp on the shoe this year, making it one of the best collabs in 2022. Don’t be surprised if you see more people wearing New Balances in 2023.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore”

The Air Jordan 4s have a nice collection of colors, but A Ma Maniére did his thing with the “Violet Ore” colorway. The shoes dropped in November and the demand for them has grown steadily edvery since.

Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Brooklyn”

Off-White and Nike collaborations consistently produce a good sneaker, but the Brooklyn colorway shows a more vibrant and exotic feel to the shoe game.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever”

Drake has been a part of numerous collaborations with Nike, and this one came just in time for the holiday season. These look like the regular Air Force 1s, but “Love You Forever” on the bottom instead of “Air.”

Salehe Bembury x Crocs

Crocs are some of the most comfortable and accessible shoes right now, and the Salehe Bembury collaboration gives the slides a more stylish look.