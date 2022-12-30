Barbara Walters, ‘The View’ creator, dies at 93

The icon has been out of the spotlight for many years
Barbara Walters (Image source: YouTube/WTVR)

Barbara Walters, the legendary TV journalist, has passed away at the age of 93.

Walters was known for her deep-probing questions in interviews with celebrities and many other public figures. Her work, which spanned five decades, earned her many awards, including 12 Emmy awards.


Born in Boston on Sept. 25, 1929, to Dena and Louis “Lou” Walters, the famed broadcaster found herself immersed in the entertainment world at a young age. Her dad, a booking agent and nightclub producer, introduced her to the industry, providing insight into exploring interesting personalities through questions.

Walters was the first female anchor on the evening news, joining ABC News in 1976. She became a co-host of 20/20 three years later and launched The View in 1997.


Walters leaves behind one daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, who she and her former husband, Lee Guber, adopted in 1968.

