6 trending eye looks to try using Black-owned makeup brands

Makeup trends come and go, but the eyes will forever be a window to the soul. This may be the reason why it’s popular to play up the eyes when it comes to makeup. Some achieve this by using different eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes, and other eye enhancements such as eyeliner.

Whether you prefer a bold eye look or a more natural vibe, here are six trending looks featuring Black-owned makeup brands.

Yellow eyeshadow trend

The color yellow on the eyelids adds a warm feature to the face giving off a friendly, welcoming vibe. Perfect Eyeshadow Pencil in “Desire” by Iman Cosmetics will help you achieve this look with the right application. This product can be found at your local Target or Walgreens.

Smudged eyeliner eyeshadow trend

The smudged liner eye look is a way to give you an effortless cat eye or a fierce makeup look. Try the Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in “Cuz I’m Black” by Fenty Beauty to get this look. This product is available at Ulta Beauty.

Blue shimmer eyeshadow look

Blue eyeshadow is back and if done right it adds a soft edge to the face in a dreamy way. The Olori II Eyeshadow Palette by Juvia’s Place offers a variety of shades of blue to help you pull off this look. The good news is this is a makeup product you can grab on your next Target run.

Purple ombre eyeshadow trend

The purple eyeshadow trend adds a dainty like appearance to the face. If done right the ombre effect adds definition to the eyes. You can get the Sweet Potato Pie Eyeshadow Palette from Beauty by Bakerie at Target if you wish to try this look at home.

Translucent glitter eyeshadow trend

This glitter eyeshadow look never gets old, because you can adjust the amount of product to your liking and get a different look each time. You can achieve this look by getting the BLK Bombshell Eyeshadow Palette by Black Opal which is also available at Target.

Nude/ gold tone trend

Nudes and gold tones never get old and can also be considered a classic look. For all the people who prefer a more natural makeup look than this is for you. Check out the Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette by Danessa Myricks Beauty and thank us later. It’s available for purchase at Sephora.