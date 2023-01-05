Atlanta Hawks and Novelis promote sustainability with new in-arena sculpture

The Atlanta Hawks and Novelis unveiled “FULL COURT PRESS,” a sculpture made up of nearly 404 pounds of recycled aluminum cups and cans in the shape of the Hawks logo.

“We are thrilled to unveil this sculpture in partnership with Novelis,” said Andrew Saltzman, chief revenue officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We trust that this will serve as a reminder to all our fans how critical sustainability is to the future of our planet.”

“FULL COURT PRESS” celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Hawks’ partnership with Novelis, the world’s largest recycler of aluminum, which officially launched on National Recycling Day in 2021. The sculpture symbolizes a circular economy where maximum effort is employed to make sure precious resources are recycled and reused, rather than discarded as waste.

Saltzman spoke with rolling out about the sculpture and the importance of sustainability.

Tell us about “FULL COURT PRESS.”

Sustainability has always been critical for us. Last year on a national recycling day, we signed a long-term partnership with Novelis. On Nov. 21 of 2021, the idea was, “How can we change the game?” I think people are seeing that with what we’re doing here to promote the sculpture. It’s made out of 404 pounds of recycled cans. This is about partnership and doing good is good business. We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Novelis. This is a reminder that people know sustainability is important for future generations.

How does a sculpture like this show that sustainability is important?

It’s just a reminder of what you see throughout the arena. The cups get recycled, they’re rolled, and come back into the arena in 35 days. That’s a closed loop. That’s really what it’s about. It’s a great product, it keeps your beverages nice and chilly, but it comes back in and you’re doing good for the planet.