Cardi B muses about the taste of Lizzo’s body part (video)

Lizzo’s concert tour stop in Inglewood, California, late last year crystallized the banner year the Detroit-born singer has enjoyed.

The 34-year-old “Truth Hurts” songstress had already released the highly-ballyhooed sophomore album Special that includes the seismic club-banger “About Damn Time.” She also collected trophies from the MTV Music, Soul Train, Danish and People’s Choice award shows that are not situated in her trophy case alongside the Grammy Award she won in 2020.

The tour was so successful that portions from each show stop can be seen on an HBO Max concert film called Lizzo: Live in Concert, which made its debut on New Year’s Eve.

During the Inglewood show, Lizzo brought up musical luminaries Missy Elliott, SZA and Cardi B. The latter surprised the audience when she bolted onstage to play their 2021 collaboration, “Rumors.”

Already having the audience in a frenzy, Cardi runs two of her meticulously manicured fingers down Lizzo’s buttocks, and then licks her fingers with a satisfying smile on her face.

Yesterday, Lizzo re-shared a video of this moment with her 26 million TikTok followers, with the caption, “Did Cardi really eat my nyash,” which is slang for a large derriere.

Cardi and Lizzo apparently had a conversation about that moment because Lizzo wrote in the caption: “She told me it tastes like tamarindo,” which is a reference to the tamarind-flavored Mexican candy.