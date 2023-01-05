Hakeem Jeffries set to become 1st Black party leader in Congress

Hakeem Jeffries set to become 1st Black party leader in Congress
Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is expected to make history as the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. Jeffries will also be the first person born after the end of World War II to lead House Democrats.

On Jan. 3 in the first three rounds of balloting, Jeffries received 212 votes from all Democrats in the House. He took Nancy Pelosi’s spot after she announced in November 2022 she would step down from the role. Since then, Jeffries has received unwavering support from Democrats.


During the election, Democrats chanted his name while standing and clapping for the future party leader. Jeffries told reporters that he is not willing to help Republicans elect a speaker.

“We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction,” Jeffries said.


During Jeffries’ time in Congress, he pushed for policing reform which included a national ban on choke holds following the death of Eric Garner. He was also involved in the passage of the First Step Act and co-sponsored the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that passed the House, but failed in the Senate.

