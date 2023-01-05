Quavo apologizes to Takeoff in new song (video)

Quavo has spoken. For the first time since the funeral of his nephew, close friend and group member Takeoff, Quavo has shared his thoughts and feelings with the world in a new track titled “Without You”

In the song, produced by longtime collaborator Murda Beatz, Quavo runs down some of his memories with Takeoff from the time the two were young kids getting into trouble while growing up in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Now, reminiscing as a bona fide rap legend, Quavo admitted the duo’s time growing up before becoming famous was the best moment.

Quavo also referred to “Unc and Phew” on multiple occasions throughout the track, a nickname Quavo revealed at Takeoff’s funeral he didn’t like because it made him feel old.

Quavo’s auto-tuned voice reveals he’s cried too many times to count since Takeoff’s death.

The video is black and white as Quavo sits back in the studio while smoking with Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas sitting in the background. Quavo gets visibly emotional as the song continues to play before arguably the hardest-hitting line.

Taaaakkkeee, I’m sorry.

Videos surfaced online of an argument that included Quavo. The rap star appeared to walk away from the situation before the fatal shooting occurred. Houston authorities believe the argument was over a dice game, and that led to the fatal shooting of Takeoff from a stray bullet, as QC released in a statement.

Due to the imagery of Quavo smoking, YouTube has age-restricted the music video, so viewers would have to log in to their accounts to watch it.

Quavo’s first public appearance since Takeoff’s funeral was at Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party. Before Takeoff’s death, fellow group member and cousin Offset left the Migos and Quavo and Takeoff were fresh off releasing their Only Built for Infinity Links album. Offset has done a handful of shows, and has started each one with a tribute to Takeoff.