Social media trends millennials want to dump

While the use of social media is at an all-ime high, what’s trending has become the key focus on each platform. Some popular features that produce viral content happen to be Facebook and Instagram reels, TikTok videos, tweets, YouTube shorts and more. These short video features allow content creators and social media users to either create their own viral content, share reaction videos or hop on already trending content.

Unfortunately, some of the short video content and social media challenges are not always positive, such as the recent social media challenge of getting a reaction from parents after falsely stating a celebrity has died.

Angela Bassett’s son hopped on the viral trend stating falsely that Michael B. Jordan had died, which led to a bigger conversation on social media.

Here are some social media trends that millennials are hoping end.

Traumatic accidents/ deaths

“One trend I would like to see go on social media is the reposting of very traumatic accidents or deaths. I feel [like] people post anything just for more followers and fame on social media, even if it’s a death of another person. People should really think if they were put in that situation would they want their loved ones’ dead body posted or being searched all over the internet.” Mileena, 25

The back and forth of toxic relationships

“The toxic social media trend of going back and forth with the ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend, ex-friend [that we see] mainly [with] celebrities. Some [of it] is untrue and leads to false cancellation or ruins people’s reputations. This is mainly because people feed into the drama.” Gregory, 30

Less ratchet and more classy content

“I would like to see less a– popping and boobies. Less ratchet and more classy [content], because I want to see more females promoting self-worth, confidence building and unity, instead of competition and false reality.” Jordyn, 24

Public bashing

“[A social media trend that needs to go is], Black people bashing other Black people publicly because it’s counterproductive. We are already taking enough slander from the world, so we shouldn’t help them beat us.” TDOG, 32

False death prank

“I’d like to see the trend of people pranking their loved ones by saying someone died go away. As a spiritual being, I believe this trend is able to manifest unfortunate things to happen to another being. I also don’t see why the death of someone is found to be so comical and trending.” Natalie, 25

Negativity in general

“Internet competitions and insults [have to go]. I’d like to see people stop pointing fingers at each other and talking down to other people. You can express your opinions without having to lash out at someone with different opinions.” Keith, 28