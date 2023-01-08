Will the Black vote be powerless in the Chicago mayoral election?

Chicago finds itself at an impasse once again. The mayoral election is right around the corner and the field is flooded with candidates, specifically Black candidates. The incumbent, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has weathered the storm for the past four years.

As the first Black and openly gay mayor, Lightfoot has had to deal with the sentencing of former police officer Jason Van Dyke, a global pandemic, a national uprising and a contentious relationship with the Chicago police and the Chicago Teachers Union. Depending on who you ask, her response to all of those things garners various opinions.

Along with those opinions, Lightfoot finds herself fighting for office against the former Public Schools’ CEO Paul Vallas; Sophia King who is stepping down from her role as the alderman for the 4th ward; Roderick Sawyer who is stepping down from his role as 6th ward alderman; State Rep. Kam Buckner; Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson; U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia; marketing executive and community activist Ja’Mal Green and philanthropist and businessman Willie Wilson.

It is evident that the ballot is full. What makes this ballot even more unique is the fact that there are seven Black candidates who are running for the coveted position at the helm of Chicago.

Harold Washington was elected the first Black mayor of Chicago in 1983. He served as mayor until his death on Nov. 25, 1987. The next time Chicago elected a Black mayor was with the election of Lori Lightfoot 36 years later.

The number of Black candidates on the ballot for the Feb. 23 election threatens to split the Black vote in a city that according to the U.S. Census Bureau is 28.5 percent Black. Considering that many of these Black people live in underserved communities, it would make sense to get behind one Black candidate to not dilute the power of the vote.

As of this moment, none of the candidates are bowing out while the economic and political power of Black people hangs in the balance.

Seven of the candidates were present at the Disability Candidates’ Forum hosted by Access Living. The candidates discussed how they would support the disabled population once they were elected.

During the opening statements, one comment stood out and could be used as a solution that would help to preserve the power of the Black vote in Chicago.

“We need to be able to lead with collaboration and not confrontation,” said Sophia King

Who knows, maybe this statement will be taken to heart. However, knowing the volatile and competitive nature of Chicago politics, it isn’t likely.

Take a look at a few pics from the Disability Candidates’ Forum held on Jan. 7, 2023, below.