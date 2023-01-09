Damar Hamlin has been released from Cincinnati hospital

On Jan. 9, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was released from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and headed back to Buffalo., New Yok. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during their game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated on the field.

Dr. Wirlliam A. Knight, a doctor from the UC Medical Center, said during a video news conference that he went with Hamlin to the airport.

“He is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” Knight said. “It is entirely too premature to discuss, not only his football; it’s that we’re really focused on his day-to-day recovery.”

Hamlin also shared the news on his Twitter that he was returning to Buffalo.

Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. 🫶🏾 Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football! 🫶🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

Hamlin has returned to Buffalo for further treatment and is now being treated at Buffalo General Medical Center.

The NFL showed much love for Hamlin on Jan. 8 as teams around the league wore shirts supporting Hamlin, and also outlining the number 3 on 30-yard lines on the field, which is Hamlin’s jersey number.

Hamlin posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed making a heart sign with his hands, wearing a hat with his jersey number on it and a “Love For Damar” shirt.