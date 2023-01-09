Here are the fragrances millennials are wearing

Having your own signature fragrance depends on who you are as a person. It has nothing to do with the popularity of a fragrance and everything to do with one’s particular preference.

Although many do not have a signature fragrance, some people prefer to put on their favorite perfume or cologne to enhance their overall image. These scents can range from musky, dainty, sultry, fruity, earthy, or even fresh.

Here are some favorite fragrances for millennials of today.

Jo Malone London

This perfume can be described as a strong fragrance with a fresh and cheerful scent. It has a classic vibe with a modern twist for those that prefer luxury.

Valentino

This perfume can be described as a sultry, earthy, and warm fragrance that will last for hours. It has a sweet and fresh smell that is great for all occasions.

J’adore

This perfume has a fruity and floral smell with a warm touch. It’s an inviting aroma that will give you a youthful and energetic vibe.

Bleu de Chanel

This cologne can be described as a fragrance with a strong yet relatively subtle tones. It has a blend of lemon, mint, pink pepper, and grapefruit along with ginger and nutmeg.

Dior Sauvage

This cologne has a musky smell with hints of spice and citrus. This fragrance is known to give people a fresh scent that can last up to 10 hours or more.

Ralph Lauren

This fragrance has a refreshing smell with a powerful presence that’s mixed with apple, mandarin, magnolia, and musk. It’s a great one for everyday use.