Rihanna prepares for Super Bowl performance with Game Day clothing line

Singing sensation Rihanna unveiled a special line of football-inspired clothing in advance of her much-anticipated performance during halftime of Super Bowl LVII.

The Savage x Fenty sports-themed line, Game Day, features an arrangement of 17 sportswear styles, including varsity jerseys, hoodies, sweatpants, boxers, and more. The sizes will reportedly range from XXS to 4X, and are priced between $25 and $90, Vogue reports.

The limited edition clothing line features the brown LVII cropped jersey, which industry pundits believe was inspired by the color of an NFL football. Additionally, the “Rude Boy” singer will launch a special three-day Game Day pop-up shop, that enables patrons to participate in Super Bowl-style photo ops and giveaways in Los Angeles from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29.

In related news, Bad Girl RiRi is working with her team on an upcoming documentary that will stream on Apple TV+.

“There is a massive appetite for everything to do with Rihanna, especially as this will be her major return to the stage for the first time in years. She will be recorded during rehearsals and meetings in the lead-up to the big night and give an insight into what her life is really like now [as] she is returning to pop as a mom,” The Sun says an insider conveyed to the newspaper.