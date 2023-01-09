Top 5 things to do in Chicago in January

The new year is fresh and just getting started. As 2023 heats up, residents of Chicago are gearing up for Summertime Chi. For the record, Chicago is amazing all year round because of its rich cultural, entertainment, food and people. Take a look at the top five things to do in Chicago this January.

1. Disney presents The Lion King at Cadillac Theatre

The Disney Classic; The Lion King is a guaranteed family favorite and consistently packs houses across the United States. The production has been running for the past few months and will close soon. Get your tickets while they are hot. The production will run until Jan. 14, 2023 at The Cadillac Palace Theatre located at 151 W. Randolph St Chicago IL, 60602

2. Loose Ends at the City Winery

The City Winery hosts electrifying performances year-round. The legendary group Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene is the latest musical offering from City Winery’s exceptional programming. Loose ends will be performing Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 at The City Winery located at 1200 W.Randolph Street Chicago, IL 60607

3. The Art Of Brick at The Museum of Science and Industry

More than one million LEGO bricks created over 100 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya at The Art of the Brick. The family friendly installation has been extended due to popular demand at the Museum of Science and Industry located at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive Chicago, IL 60637.

4. Step Afrika! at The Auditorium Theatre

Step Afrika! is the first professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. It is a blend of African dance and the traditional stepping you can see among Black sororities and fraternities across America. Step Afrika! will be a one-night only event on Jan. 14, 2023 at The Auditorium Theatre located at 50 E Ida B Wells Dr. Chicago IL 60605.

5. National Day of Racial Healing 2023: Transformation through Solidarity at The Promontory

This year will mark the seventh year of the National Day of Racial Healing On this day, individuals, organizations and communities across the U.S. come together to explore their common humanity and build the relationships necessary to create a more just and equitable world. This year’s event will be hosted on Jan. 17, 2023 at The Promontory located at 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.West Chicago, IL 60615