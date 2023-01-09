Tory Lanez has no hope of being free after this latest attorney hire

Tory Lanez has made a change to his legal team ahead of his court date after being found guilty of three felony assault charges for the 202o shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

On Jan. 8, legal reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted about Lanez’s upcoming court date on Jan. 1o, and who will be representing him.

“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster,” Cuniff tweeted. “It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calender, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory.”

Kenner is a criminal defense attorney whose former client was Suge Knight, Death Row Records CEO. Lanez was previously represented by attorney Shawn Holley and later by George Mgdesyan.

“Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you that he’s joining the case a bit late,” Cuniff tweeted. “Before trial would have been better.”

In another tweet, Cuniff gave a hint about why Kenner may have been hired at such a late date, but it won’t change anything about Lanez’s conviction.

“Prosecutors tried to add a bribery count to Tory’s charges during trial, which the judge rejected,” Cuniff wrote. “Any post-conviction motion from David Kenner regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick.”

Twitter had a field day with the news, especially since Knight is currently imprisoned.

them : tory has a new lawyer he might end up free

me : who the lawyer

them : suge knight old lawyer

me : pic.twitter.com/J67AOBW8g2 — DK ひ🃏 (@bonjourplaygirl) January 8, 2023

If you need Suge Knight former lawyer to defend you then I know for a fact you is guilty and people bout to start going missing — Souloho🐩 (@SoulohoArt) January 8, 2023

He hired Suge Knight's lawyer. & Where is Suge NOW? 🗣️JAIL. https://t.co/uZxWJ2rLWD — Bea Dangerous (@TheBeaDangerous) January 9, 2023