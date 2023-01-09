Tracee Ellis Ross introduces new hair tool to her Pattern Beauty line

Tracee Ellis Ross introduced a new, innovative tool to her award-winning hair care brand, Pattern Beauty, that she’s eager for customers to try. The brand’s first heat tool, the Pattern blow-dryer, is a neutral-colored, ceramic-coated hair dryer that reduces drying time and minimizes heat damage.

The dryer includes four unique attachments and a dual-locking mechanism to keep the attachments in place. The diffuser, wide tooth comb, brush, and concentrator nozzle help shape, stretch, smooth, and define various hair types, especially those with beautiful curls.

Ross posted a charming reel video on her Instagram profile introducing her followers to the new product. In her caption, she shared a transparent moment where she discovered her authentic hair texture and fell in love with caring for and maintaining it.

“For me, heat unlocked possibility and supported me in finding new and fun choices when my hair was damaged. When my natural pattern was temporarily lost, heat enabled me to discover unexpected possibilities with my hair and to work with it to discover styles safely. I started using heat to stretch, bend and cajole my hair into new shapes and styles instead of using it to press or defeat my pattern,” Ross explained to her audience. “I was able to protect my texture while discovering a new love for my hair and what it was capable of. It’s been a long-time dream of mine to reframe our relationship with heat from a history of submission to a narrative of possibility. Our curls, coils & tight textures can be anything we want them to be. So let’s play! I’m so excited to see the styles you come up with!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

The haircare brand also launched a heat protectant and shine spray to protect curls further. The heat protectant guards curls, coils, and tight textures from the often irreversible effects of heat damage, giving thermal protection. It is the perfect pair for the hair dryer and is now exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty and online at patternbeauty.com.