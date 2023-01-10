Blueface’s manager tells artist his career hasn’t been the same since this

California rapper Blueface has been one of the most talked about rappers in recent months, but not because of his music. The one-time online sensation left his mark on hip-hop with 2018 singles “Thotiana” and “Bleed It” has been quiet lately in the industry. His last notable appearance on a record was his feature on DDG‘s remix of “Moonwalking in the Calabassas” in 2020.

Wack100, Blueface’s unfiltered manager, told the artist what the problem is with his art currently – his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

Blueface’s Manager Wack100 Calls His Girlfriend Chrisean Rock A Distraction.😳 pic.twitter.com/H9hNE7uNQj — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) January 9, 2023

“The fact he’s even showing he’s got a woman takes away from the fan base,” Wack100 said in the clip. “It’s a distraction.”

“It’s not a distraction,” Rock responded.

“No, you’re definitely a distraction,” Wack100 said.

The manager went on to say the girlfriend has only brought negative attention to Blueface and has detracted from him.

“I love her,” Blueface said.

“That’s cool, and we love the business,” Wack100 said. “That’s a problem, you’re a distraction. We haven’t had a hit since you’ve been around. Stop talking.”

The clip was from the new reality show “Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love.”