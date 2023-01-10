Prince Harry shares why he told Meghan Markle to wear little to no makeup

In Prince Harry‘s new memoir, Spare, he shares intimate details about preparing his wife, Meghan Markle, for her first meeting with his father, then-Prince Charles. The Duke of Sussex detailed the moments where he shared his father’s preferences for not liking women who wore too much makeup. He also shared that his “Pa,” as he calls his father, wanted women to wear their hair down.

Harry prepped Markle on the proper greeting protocol. “Meg and I had rehearsed this moment several times. For Pa, curtsy. Say, ‘your royal highness’ or ‘sir,’” Harry wrote in his book. He also shared that she should share a kiss with his father, who is now King Charles III if he leans in. If not, a simple handshake would suffice.

Throughout the memoir, Prince Harry talks more about Markle having time to prepare to meet his father, unlike her initial meeting with the Queen, where the Duchess was notified only moments before their first encounter. He shared that he and Markle were on their way to lunch at Royal Lodge when he was informed that his grandmother had popped by the estate for a visit on her way home from church.

The memoir was released today after months of leaks about the content. According to a Reuters UK story, Spare became the U.K.’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever. The book is available online or at retailers, including Target, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.